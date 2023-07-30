Chandigarh Home Secy raises pitch for prisoner rehabilitation

Chandigarh, July 29
The Institute of Correctional Administration (ICA), in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs, organised a five-day training programme for prison officers on ‘Rehabilitation of Prison Inmates: A Re-Look’ from July 24 to 28.
UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav emphasised the need for rehabilitation of prison inmates while speaking at a valedictory function organised by the ICA.
The main aim of the training programme was to help the participants understand their role in the rehabilitation and reintegration of prison inmates. Prison officers from Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh participated in the course.
