Chandigarh hospitals to carry out mock drill today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The UT Health Department is all set to conduct Covid-19 emergency mock drill across government hospitals in the city tomorrow following the Centre’s directions.

Recently, the administration had mandated RT-PCR tests for all patients admitted to the Emergency wards and those admitted through outpatient departments (OPDs) in government hospitals. The positivity rate in the city during the last week stood at only 0.15 per cent, while the number of positive cases has been either zero or one.

Taking note of a surge in Covid-19 trajectory in many countries around the world, the Centre had asked all states/UTs to ensure requisite public health measures were put in place to meet any exigency.

The objective of the exercise was to ensure operational readiness of health facilities for management of Covid. The department would ensure availability of isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds. The optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics and AYUSH doctors would also be checked during the mock drill.

The department would check the availability of advanced and basic life support ambulances.

The Covid testing capacities would be examined at laboratories. Besides, availability of RT-PCR and RAT kits, testing equipment and reagents would also be assessed.

Upload data on Covid portal, hospitals told

Panchkula: In the wake of the ongoing surge of Covid-19 in some countries, the district Health Department has asked government and private hospitals to upload data pertaining to its preparedness especially in terms of human resource, bed capacity, ventilators, ICU, oxygen availability, testing capacity, ambulances, logistics, telemedicine, etc, on the Covid India portal as per the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Officiating Civil Surgeon Rajiv Kapoor held a meeting to assess the district preparedness and necessary instructions were issued to hold a mock drill on December 27. — TNS