Chandigarh hospitals to take up issue of unnecessary state referrals

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 21

Abrupt referrals from Punjab hospitals resulted in two maternal deaths reported from two government hospitals of the city last month. This prompted the hospitals to again take up the issue of unnecessary referrals with nearby states. Recently, the PGI had written to the UT Administration asking it to take up the matter of referrals leading to patient’s death with other states.

A woman from Punjab had delivered a baby at Chamkaur Sahib with retained placenta last month. However, her placenta was left attached and thereafter, she was referred to the Civil Hospital, Ropar. The Ropar hospital referred her to a hospital in Phase 6, in view of non-availability of gynaecologist. The Mohali hospital later referred her to the PGI, where she was brought dead.

Another woman, who was suffering from amenorrhea for three months, was referred from Morinda to a private nursing home at Sirhind. From there, she was referred to a private hospital and further to the PGI. However, the woman also died by the time she reached Chandigarh and was declared dead at the GMSH-16.

The patients are being unnecessary referred from nearby states to city hospitals with avoidable reasons like “non-availability of obstetrician” to the labour room of the PGI and the GMSH-16. Even routine patients are also admitted to tertiary care centres like the PGI and the GMCH-32, thereby using resources required for patients more in need of it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the PGI had appointed a nodal officer to deal with referrals of patients from Punjab and Haryana so that the institute could make arrangements for their treatment.

A committee comprising faculty members from the departments of cardiology, gastroenterology, hepatology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology and pulmonary medicine was formed so that doctors from Punjab and Haryana can take advice from them in case of an emergency.

PGI Director Vivek Lal said, “Other states need to strengthen their infrastructure. The PGI stands for patients, but everyone has to contribute in building a robust health care system.”

Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, UT, said he would take up the matter with the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab so as to prevent such fatal recurrences.

