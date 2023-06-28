Chandigarh: House burgled at Sector 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 22. Arastu Chopra reported that some person stole brass taps, antique pieces and other valuables from his house on Monday. The police have registered a case at the Sector 17 police station and started investigation. TNS

Youth held for stealing mobile

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by the police for stealing a mobile phone. A woman reported that a person had stolen her phone while it was put on a charging station at the ticket counter of the Bird Park, near Sukhna Lake. The complainant later apprehended the suspect, Neeraj, a resident of Kaimbwala village, and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

83-run victory for CLDAV lads

Chandigarh: Chaman Lal DAV School Academy, Panchkula, defeated Mahajan Cricket Academy (A) by 83 runs in the ongoing 1st Monsoon U-12 League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Panchkula outfit scored 145/8 in 25 overs with the help of Atnav Thakur (54), Ashima Bhatti (20), Ashrit (14) and Aditya Pathak (13). Arush Gupta claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Anmol Dhiman and Rayyan Dhaliwal claimed one wicket each. In reply, Mahajan Cricket Academy lads were bowled out for 62 runs in 15 overs. Hitanshi and Sajjan Kumar contributed 10 runs each for the side.