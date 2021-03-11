Chandigarh Housing Board all set to auction 31 freehold units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited bids for the sale of 31 built-up properties, including 27 residential and four commercial, on a freehold basis.

Out of the 27 residential properties, 17 are located in Indira Colony, Mani Majra, and the reserve price of the units ranges from Rs 32 lakh to Rs 34 lakh.

Meanwhile, a category-II flat at Modern Housing Complex carries the highest reserve price of Rs 98.60 lakh, while an MIG flat in Sector 51 has a reserve price of Rs 90 lakh.

The four commercial properties, all booths, are located in Sector 51-A, having a reserve price from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 85 lakh.Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB, said e-bids for commercial and residential units on a freehold basis could be submitted from 10 am on June 3 till 10 am on June 22 and the bids would be opened the same day from 10.15 am onwards.

Garg said stickers had been pasted at each unit. The location of each unit was also available on Google Maps. The CEO said the residential units could be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.