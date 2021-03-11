Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Chandigarh, May 18
In a major relief, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has allowed the execution of lease deed and conveyance deed of both freehold and leasehold properties facing building violations.
Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said it had been decided to delink the building violations in the built-up units of the CHB for the execution of lease deed and conveyance deed on submission of an affidavit by the allottee or transferee.
He said he, she or they would be personally liable for settling all court cases and dues so levied by the CHB or any other authority or agency for settling the past liabilities. He, she or they would remove or regularise the building violations, misuse or unauthorised construction, etc, as per the rules and procedures and also undertake to deposit the charges or penalty for the violations, if any.
Similarly, he, she or they would be personally liable for settling the quasi-judicial proceedings pending on account of building violations and misuse and would pay the composition fee as well as misuse charges or other applicable charges as may be levied and demanded by the CHB or any other authority or agency at later stage.
Recently, the CHB had delinked the building violations from the transfer of freehold units. Earlier, the owners were unable to get the property transferred due to building violations.
Transferee or allottee has to submit affidavit
