Chandigarh Housing Board begins process to take possession of land in Sector 54

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

In a fresh move to take possession of more than 17 acres in Sector 54, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has requested the Municipal Corporation (MC) for the removal of unauthorised water connections.

In a letter to the MC, the Executive Engineer-II, CHB, stated that 31.80 acres in Sector 54 was allotted to the CHB by the Estate Office on May 16, 2008, on a freehold basis. However, the formal possession of 14.38 acres was taken over by the CHB on July 18, 2022.

“It has been observed that there is a water tank in the area on the land which is under the possession of the CHB, at the back of the unauthorised constructed furniture market. This municipal water being illegally used by the furniture shed owners, workers and the hutments dwellers,” stated the Executive Engineer.

Therefore, the engineer requested the MC to immediately disconnect all water connections from the CHB-owned land in Sector 54 and also remove the water tank from the area.

More than 100 shops are located in the market and the UT Administration has failed to relocate these shops for the past more than 30 years.

