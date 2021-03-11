Chandigarh Housing Board clears another hurdle, yet to get environmental clearance

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 8

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has cleared yet another hurdle. The Building Plan Approval Committee of the UT Administration has given its approval to the designs and drawings submitted by the CHB for the general housing scheme that will come up at IT Park.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said they received the approval from the committee yesterday. However, they had to obtain environmental and wildlife clearances before the launch of the scheme, he added.

He said an application had already been submitted for environmental clearance with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. The authority had posed some queries which were answered in regard to the environmental clearance, he said, adding that the wildlife clearance was to be received from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Recently, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had directed the CHB to resolve all issues impeding the launch of the scheme. The CHB has received most of the approvals, including for the revised building plans and drawings, electricity, public health and town planning, from the departments concerned.

The scheme was approved by the Board of Directors of the CHB in December 2020. Although the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, the tentative cost ranges between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. The project land is part of 123 acres that the CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

The CHB plans to construct 728 flats in three categories in seven-storey towers on IT Park plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres, for the general public. Under the project, the towers will have two basements with a provision for parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors. The scheme will have 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly Rs 2.75 crore, a three-bedroom flat Rs 1.90 crore and a two-bedroom flat Rs 1.30 crore.