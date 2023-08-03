Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Tribune News Service

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has taken a significant step towards reviving its Sector 53 general housing scheme, which was scrapped in 2018.

Despite the scheme not being officially launched yet, the CHB has floated tenders worth Rs 200 crore for the construction of flats. It is expected to be rolled out on August 15.

In March, the CHB approved the scheme’s brochure. However, they faced a delay in obtaining the “consent to establish” from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). Once the consent is secured, the board will apply for clearance from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

A senior officer expressed optimism, stating that it was expected that they would obtain all necessary approvals from the authorities concerned within two weeks. The tender offers a total of 340 flats across three categories, with 192 three-bedroom flats, 100 two-bedroom flats, and 48 two-bedroom economically weaker section (EWS) flats. Those interested have a 21-day window to apply for the tender.

The construction of the flats is scheduled to commence in September of this year, and the CHB aims at handing over possession to the allottees by April 2026.

The pricing of the flats in this revived scheme has been set at Rs1.65 crore for three-bedroom units, Rs1.40 crore for two-bedroom units and Rs 55 lakh for two-bedroom EWS units. Notably, when the scheme was first introduced in 2018, the pricing was considerably higher, with a three-bedroom flat offered at Rs 1.8 crore, two-bedroom flat at Rs 1.5 crore and one-bedroom flat at Rs 95 lakh. Due to the exorbitant rates, the initial response was lacklustre, resulting in only 178 applications for 492 flats available, leading to the scheme’s cancellation.

In a bid to attract more buyers, the CHB has now reduced the proposed rates by 15%, with the hopes of a good response this time around. With the expected launch date on August 15, prospective buyers eagerly await the opportunity to own a home in this ambitious public housing project.

