Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) recovered over Rs 1 crore in a single day on the last day of paying the pending rent on March 31.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said special efforts were made to recover the dues with regard to residential properties and small flats. He said an amount of Rs1.03 crore was collected by the CHB on March 31 through 1,207 transactions. They received Rs80.06 lakh through Sampark centres, Rs19.06 lakh through online transactions and Rs4.38 lakh through the offline mode.

He said data of the pending amount would be prepared within a few days and action against the defaulters would be taken for cancellation and eviction or sealing of the units.

The online payment facility was made available and the payment facility at all Sampark centres was also introduced. The board was yet to recover nearly Rs50 crore from the defaulters.

“The CHB is left with no alternative but to initiate the process for the cancellation of allotment of units owners of which have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities,” he said, adding that once a unit was cancelled, the allottee would be required to vacate it. If the appellate authority allowed its restoration, the allottee would be required to pay the pending dues, interest and revival charges also.

During the first week of March, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. In March, nearly Rs9 crore was been deposited. He said 115 allotments were cancelled in November 2019, but further action for getting the flats vacated/sealed could not be taken due to Covid-related issues.

“Now, eviction notices have been issued to all 115 allottees whose allotments have already been cancelled. If they don’t hand over vacant possession of the cancelled flats, the process of sealing will be started,” he added.