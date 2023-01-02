Chandigarh Housing Board set to revive Sector 53 general housing scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

After scrapping the general housing scheme nearly two years ago, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is all set to re-launch it in Sector 53.

After getting a poor response from public, the CHB had decided to scrap its costliest general housing scheme in March 2020.

Even after slashing the prices twice, the CHB had failed to elicit good response to the scheme, receiving only 178 applications for 492 flats to be built under various categories.

Under the scheme, it had offered a 3BHK flat for up to Rs 1.5 crore, a two BHK unit for Rs 1.28 crore, one BHK flat for Rs 86 lakh and an economically weaker section (EWS) flat for Rs 50 lakh. Two proposals on increasing the floor area ratio (FAR), which the board had sent to the Department of Architecture, were rejected. An increase in the FAR would have helped the CHB construct more flats.

A senior official said the CHB Chairman had approved the agenda for re-launch of the scheme and it would now be taken up at a meeting of the Board of Directors, likely to be held in second week of January, for final approval.

Once approved by the Board, the scheme would be re-launched within two months, as environmental and other clearances had already been obtained, he added.

The CHB plans to construct nearly 340 flats, including two and three-bedroom flats, and units for the EWS. However, the CHB has decided not to construct one-bedroom flats, as there was a poor response to these in a demand survey carried out for the previous scheme.

During an auction on December 20, the CHB had sold off 26 residential units for Rs 20.57 crore against the reserve price of Rs 17.84 crore. A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had gone for Rs 1.50 crore, against the reserve price of Rs 1.12 crore. Similarly, three other three-bedroom flats in Sector 63 had sold for Rs 1.47 crore, Rs 1.38 crore and Rs 1.24 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.12 crore. A two-bedroom flat in Sector 51-A had gone for Rs 1.23 crore, against the reserve price of Rs 97.53 lakh.

Similarly, in an auction held on November 9, the CHB had sold 10 residential units for Rs 6.72 crore against the total reserve price of Rs 5.92 crore.

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had gone for Rs 1.36 crore, against the reserve price of Rs 1.07 crore. Similarly, a two-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had gone for Rs 95.56 lakh, against the reserve price of Rs 72.56 lakh. Another two-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had sold for Rs 81.56 lakh, against the reserve price of Rs 72.56 lakh.

