Chandigarh Housing Board takes steps to check graft, streamline hearing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

To save the public from harassment and possible corrupt practices, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to streamline the process of public hearing.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said it was now decided that the reception area would function as per the existing processes and the public hearing timings at the CHB would be from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days.

“Hence other times, applicants will not bé permitted to go beyond the reception area,” he said, adding that the public hearing would be held at the level of Section Officer or Account Officer or at higher levels only.

He said, “Superintendents, senior assistants, clerks, dealing assistants, etc, are not permitted to interact with the applicants. In case, it is observed that any of such official is interacting with the public, then it will be treated as misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be taken against him/her.”

He said the applicants would be encouraged to submit their applications through the online mode to minimise their visits to the CHB and interaction with officers/officials.

The CEO decided to streamline the process of public hearing after a senior assistant was arrested for taking bribe on May 18.

In the recent past, the CHB had taken many initiatives to simplify its processes and to bring more transparency and efficiency in its working, but despite all initiatives, a senior assistant was nabbed on graft charges, he added

Recently, the CHB has decided to expedite the disposal of all pending applications in a mission mode and requested all such applicants to provide basic details like name, dwelling unit number, nature of application and mobile number at email chbpending@gmail.com by May 31.

Further, a special camp will be organised on June 4 between 10 am to 1 pm at the CHB office where all pending reference received on the email would be considered, he added.

