Chandigarh Housing Board team brings down illegal construction in Sector 41-A houses

Chandigarh, April 27

Despite resistance from residents, the enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) carried out a demolition drive in Sector 41 against illegal constructions carried out in four houses.

Area residents held a protest against the drive. However, the police force accompanying the CHB team kept the protesters at bay.

The team had reached the spot around 9 am. On seeing the team, area residents gathered there and started protesting against the demolition drive.

On getting information, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh, along with his supporters, also reached the spot. They opposed the drive and demanded that it should be stopped. The councillor even sat on a dharna in front of the team. The police tried to take him away, but his supporters and people present intervened. During the scuffle, he also suffered a minor injury on his arm.

However, after controlling the crowd, the team continued with its drive. Residents said the Board should have given them time. They said the occupants had made changes in their homes as per their need and these should be regularised under the need-based changes.

A CHB official also reached the spot and gave a 15-day time to other violators to remove the additional construction. A notice in this regard was also issued to them.