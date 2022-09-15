Chandigarh Housing Board team gets dwelling unit vacated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today carried out an eviction drive against illegal occupants at Dhanas.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said a dwelling unit allotted under the small flat scheme of 2006 was got vacated from unauthorised occupation in Dhanas as it was cancelled due to alienation of the physical possession of the flat to someone else. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the dwelling unit was sealed by the CHB officials, he added.

Garg said the eviction was carried out following the due procedure.

He advised the allottees to clear their dues along with interest for the delayed period to avoid cancellation of the allotment and the subsequent eviction. “A list of dues has been uploaded on the CHB website,” he said.