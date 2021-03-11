Chandigarh Housing Board to dispose of pending applications at camp today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will hold a special camp for disposal of pending applications tomorrow.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said a public notice was issued on May 20 that all pending applications filed before March 31 would be finalised in a mission mode.

Accordingly, the CHB requested all such applicants to provide basic details like name, dwelling unit number, nature of application and mobile number at email chbpending@gmail.com by May 31. In response to the notice, 102 applications were received and 20 of them were approved, 44 were rejected and 38 were under process, Garg said.

Only 38 applicants, whose applications are under process, have to attend the special camp on June 4 between 10 am and 1 pm at the CHB office along with the required information and documents.

