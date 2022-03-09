Chandigarh Housing Board to sell eight commercial units on freehold basis

Chandigarh, March 8
After failing to auction its leasehold commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has for the first time put up eight commercial units for e-auction on a freehold basis, along with eight residential units, also on a freehold basis.
Eight vacant dwelling units are available in Sectors 38W, 49, 51 and 63. The reserve price ranges from Rs24.35 lakh for an EWS house in Sector 38 West to Rs90 lakh for an MIG unit in Sector 51.
All commercial properties, including booths, are located in Sector 51-A, and their reserve prices are between Rs80 lakh and Rs90 lakh.Willing participants may visit the official website www.chbonline.in for more details. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...