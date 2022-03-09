Chandigarh Housing Board to sell eight commercial units on freehold basis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

After failing to auction its leasehold commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has for the first time put up eight commercial units for e-auction on a freehold basis, along with eight residential units, also on a freehold basis.

Eight vacant dwelling units are available in Sectors 38W, 49, 51 and 63. The reserve price ranges from Rs24.35 lakh for an EWS house in Sector 38 West to Rs90 lakh for an MIG unit in Sector 51.

All commercial properties, including booths, are located in Sector 51-A, and their reserve prices are between Rs80 lakh and Rs90 lakh.Willing participants may visit the official website www.chbonline.in for more details. —

