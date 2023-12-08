Chandigarh: HP man held with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 33-year-old man, a native of Himachal Pradesh, and seized 10.10 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect, Davinder Singh, alias Deepak, of Shimla, was arrested from Hallo Majra. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him at Sector 31 police station. TNS
Firm booked for Rs 14L visa fraud
Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration firm for allegedly cheating a J&K resident. Complainant Hritik Bhardwaj alleged the owners of Sapphire Immigration, Sector 17, cheated him of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad on a study visa. tns
UT sells seized vehicles for Rs 43L
Chandigarh: The UT Administration has earned Rs 43.65 lakh from the auction of impounded vehicles. The CTU conducted the auction of 697 vehicles seized, recovered or impounded by the traffic police. Many of these vehicles were held for over a decade at Traffic Lines, Sector 29, and Children Traffic Park, Sector 23. tns
Phone seized from jail inmate
Chandigarh: The Burail Jail authorities recovered a mobile phone and a charger from a woman jail inmate lodged in barrack number 1 during a surprise checking. On complaint of Parveen Kumar, Jail Deputy Superintendent, the police have registered a case.
