Chandigarh: ICU facility upgraded at GMSH

Chandigarh, April 4
UT Adviser Dharam Pal today inaugurated the upgraded ICU facility at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 here.
He said the UT Health Department served not only the population of the city but also from the adjacent states. Despite having two tertiary care institutions equipped with the state-of-the-art medical facilities, there always had been the need for intensive care beds due to heavy and continuous inflow of patients from far and near, he added.
The six-bed ICU at the GMSH-16 was conceptualised by the Administration in 2019. It was expanded to eight beds when the Covid pandemic was at its peak. It was subsequently increased to a 20-bed facility.
The Adviser took a round of the ICU and interacted with the staff.
Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Vinod P Kavle, Secretary, Health, Akhil, Additional Secretary, Health, VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, and Parmjit Singh, Deputy Medical Superintendent were among those present on the occasion.
