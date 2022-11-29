Chandigarh: Infant found dumped in garbage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A newborn boy was found abandoned near garbage at Mauli Jagran village. Local residents noticed the infant and informed the police. Cops reached the spot and took the infant to the GMCH-32. A case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the IPC has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Juvenile held for theft from car

Chandigarh: A juvenile was allegedly caught stealing a purse from a car parked near the cremation ground, Sector 25. Complainant Jithin Murali of Sector 38 claimed a boy stole his purse containing Rs 700 cash and documents from his car. A 14-year-old suspect was apprehended and a case registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Pratyaksh lifts chess title

Chandigarh: Pratyaksh Goel won the 32nd Chandigarh Chess Championship-2022 that concluded at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45. Goel scored six points to win the title. Anubhav Tuknayat, who scored 5.5 points, claimed second position, while Vedant Garg and Swastik Singhal claimed third and fourth position, respectively, with a score of 5.5 points each. The championship was organised by the Chandigarh Chess Association to select a team for MPL Senior National Chess Championship-2022 starting from December 22. TNS

Kho kho trials to be held today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Kho Kho Association will organise trials to select the city’s junior (boys and girls) teams on November 29 (3 pm) at SGGS School, Sector 35. The selected team will participate in the 41st Junior National Kho Kho championship to be held in Bansberia (West Bengal) from December 26 to 30. Players born after December 30, 2004, will be eligible to participate in the trials. TNS

UT boys beat Maharashtra

Chandigarh: City lads defeated Maharashtra by four wickets during a match of the ongoing U-25 ODI Trophy played at Thiruvananthapuram. Batting first, Maharashtra lads posted 310/7 with the help of SA Veer (103) and DS Phatangde (95). Amit Shukla claimed three wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan (90), along with Pradeep Yadav (87), Yuvraj Chaudhary (42), Arjun Azad (38) and Ishan Goyal (23), ensured Chandigarh’s win with four balls to spare. TNS

Swimmers Surjit, Mahavir shine

Chandigarh: City’s Mahavir Rohilla and Surjit Singh Yumlembam claimed medals in the 18th National Masters Swimming Championship held at Ambala. The event was organised by the Haryana Swimming Association. Rohilla, who is with the Chandigarh Sports Department, won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke event by clocking 1 minute and 23:45 seconds (1:23.45s). Yumlembam won the silver medal in the 100m butterfly event by clocking 1:22.90s.