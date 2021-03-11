Chandigarh: Interventional radiology conference at PGI

Chandigarh, May 2
The 7th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh branches) was hosted by the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging, PGIMER, here.
Prof MS Sandhu, Head, Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging PGI, said this important conference was held after a gap of around three years due to the Covid pandemic. The main motto of this society is to train, teach and develop skills among radiologists in the emerging field of Interventional radiology via national conferences, workshops and outreach programmes
The conference was inaugurated by Prof GD Puri, Dean, Academics, PGI.
