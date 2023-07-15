 Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030 : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Seeks report in 18 months | Will take remedial measures based on study

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Studies have shown that air quality in Chandigarh is mostly affected by vehicular pollution. File



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 14

To make the city carbon neutral by 2030, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) will conduct an audit to study the causes of rise in air pollution levels in the city and accordingly take remedial steps.

Under the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme of the Union Government, the CPCC has invited bids to carry out source apportionment, emission inventory and capacity study on the levels and sources of pollution in the UT. The study will be completed in 18 months from the date of placement of work.

Highest vehicular density in city

  • City has highest density of vehicles in country with a fleet of vehicles over 2 per capita household
  • Experts say there is a need to undertake real-life emission inventories to curb pollution

Major contributors

  • Vehicular density
  • Roadside dust
  • Burning of dry leaves
  • Litter from trees and gardens
  • Operation of generator sets
  • Stubble burning in periphery

Being landlocked, the city has the highest density of vehicles in the country with a fleet of vehicles over 2 per capita household. Earlier studies have shown that the air quality in Chandigarh is mostly affected by vehicular pollution.

The major contributors of air pollution in the city include vehicular density, roadside dust, burning of dry leaves, litter from trees and gardens, operation of generator sets in certain areas adjoining the city and stubble burning in specific seasons of the year in neighbouring areas. Air quality data generated over the years has reveal that particulate matter concentrations are exceeding standard permissible limits in the city.

An official said there was a need to undertake real-life emission inventories and source apportionment studies based on realistic emission factors and vehicle utilisation factors for reliable analysis of the current scenario due to multiplicity and complexity of air polluting sources, including industries, automobiles, generator sets, burning of fuel and construction activities in the city.

He said the apportionment of these sources indicating their contribution to ambient air pollution was vital for planning cost-effective control strategies.

The source apportionment study would focus on apportionment of respirable particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) being most critical. The outcome of the study would be required as input to source apportionment studies performed for Chandigarh. Since, the air quality in the city is affected by a variety of complex sources, a detailed scientific study is required for identification of major sources, assessing their contributions to air pollution and suggest mitigation measures taking into consideration the techno-economic feasibility and other social factors.

The study will profile ground level concentration (GLC) of air pollutants in different parts of the city, including background, residential, commercial/mixed areas and source specific hotspots.

The study will help in developing emission factors (EF) for different categories of vehicles with due consideration to variations in fuel quality, technology, size and vintage of sources, control systems, etc.

It will also help select appropriate mission factors for other non-vehicular sources such as industries, industrial and domestic fuel combustions, roadside dust, construction activities, generator sets, etc.

During the study, an inventory will be prepared for different air pollutants, their emission rates and pollution loads from various sources

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Assailants open fire at two brothers after tiff in Sohana

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods