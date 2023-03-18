Chandigarh invites fresh bids for remaining 52 liquor vends

Chandigarh, March 17
After getting poor response, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has invited fresh bids for the remaining 52 liquor vends.
The department had failed to auction nearly 55 per cent of its liquor vends in an auction held on March 15.
The department had managed to auction only 43 vends out of 95 during the auction. It received a total of 62 bids against 43 liquor vends having a reserve price of Rs 202.35 crore. The department collected a total revenue of Rs 221.59 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped