Chandigarh invites fresh bids for remaining 52 liquor vends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

After getting poor response, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has invited fresh bids for the remaining 52 liquor vends.

The department had failed to auction nearly 55 per cent of its liquor vends in an auction held on March 15.

The department had managed to auction only 43 vends out of 95 during the auction. It received a total of 62 bids against 43 liquor vends having a reserve price of Rs 202.35 crore. The department collected a total revenue of Rs 221.59 crore.