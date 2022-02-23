Chandigarh invokes ESMA, bans strikes for six months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The UT Administration today invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and banned strikes across the city for six months. An order issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal today banned employees of its Engineering Department (Electricity) from calling a strike for the next six months.

The order, that came into force with immediate effect, states, “The UT Administrator is of the view that any strike in the Engineering Department (Electricity Wing), UT, shall affect the distribution, transmission, operation and maintenance of the electricity supply, which is an essential service to the community.”

In a late night crackdown launched against leaders of the UT Powermen Union, the UT police arrested many of them for violation of the ESMA order. The UT had asked the protesters to report to work by 10 pm failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration has called in a Military Engineer Services (MES) team to restore power supply in the city. —