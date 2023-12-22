Chandigarh issues advisory on Covid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

In response to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases reported from certain states, the Government of India has directed states and UTs to intensify preventive measures. In view of this, a comprehensive review meeting was held today to assess the Covid-19 preparedness of all states, wherein emphasis was laid on the importance of proactive actions to curb potential outbreaks.

Against this backdrop, the Chandigarh Health Department has issued a crucial advisory to the general public, urging caution and heightened awareness regarding Covid-19. To assess the city’s preparedness, a Covid mock drill was conducted to ensure the efficiency of response mechanisms.

Dos Wear masks in crowded and closed settings

Healthcare workers, patients and attendants within healthcare facilities must wear masks

Cover nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing, using a handkerchief or tissue

0Dispose of used tissues in closed bins immediately after use

Frequently wash hands with soap, water or use alcohol-based hand rub

Limit personal contact if suffering from any respiratory disease

Report to health facility, consult a doctor if feeling unwell; wear a mask while visiting doctor

Early reporting of symptoms and getting tested for Covid

On testing positive, self-isolate for 7 days; report to health facility in case of complications Dont’S Avoid self-medication

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with hands

Refrain from spitting in public places

Steer clear of overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, particularly for individuals with co-morbidities, elderly

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services (DHS), Chandigarh, said, “Currently, no action is being taken. But if we receive guidelines from the Centre, we will take appropriate measures.”

Dr Singh emphasised that the primary focus was on monitoring pneumonia cases and conducting tests to identify Covid cases.

To minimise the risk of increased transmission, residents are urged to adhere to specific guidelines at public places. The advisory aims to reinforce preventive actions within the community and underscores the importance of collective responsibility in mitigating the spread of the virus.

