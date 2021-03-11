Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The UT Administration has issued a health advisory for people to stay safe during the prevailing heat wave conditions.

Signs and symptoms Heat exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and sweating Heat stroke: Body temperature of 40°C i.e. 104°F or more, along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potential fatal condition. What to do Avoid going out or working in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm

Drink sufficient water and frequently, even if not thirsty

Wear lightweight, light-hued, loose and porous clothes

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high

Carry water while travelling

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

If you feel like fainting or ill, see a doctor immediately

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water, which help rehydrate the body

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink

The maximum temperature in the city today soared to 41°C, which was three degrees above normal. On Saturday, the mercury had touched the record 43.6°C.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of rain or thundershowers tomorrow, when the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39°C.

The city is likely to witness a fall in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees in the next 24 hours and dusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km/h are likely to prevail in the city tomorrow.

Heat wave is considered as prevailing if the maximum temperature of a station reaches 40°C or more for plains and 30°C or more for hilly regions and the departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C. On the basis of actual temperature, it is considered heat wave when the mercury touches 45°C mark or goes beyond it. The health impact of the heat wave typically involved dehydration, cramps, exhaustion and/or heat stroke.