Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Chandigarh, May 16
The UT Administration has issued a health advisory for people to stay safe during the prevailing heat wave conditions.
Signs and symptoms
Heat exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and sweating
Heat stroke: Body temperature of 40°C i.e. 104°F or more, along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potential fatal condition.
What to do
- Avoid going out or working in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm
- Drink sufficient water and frequently, even if not thirsty
- Wear lightweight, light-hued, loose and porous clothes
- Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high
- Carry water while travelling
- Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body
- If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs
- Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
- If you feel like fainting or ill, see a doctor immediately
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water, which help rehydrate the body
- Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink
The maximum temperature in the city today soared to 41°C, which was three degrees above normal. On Saturday, the mercury had touched the record 43.6°C.
The weather department has predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of rain or thundershowers tomorrow, when the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39°C.
The city is likely to witness a fall in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees in the next 24 hours and dusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km/h are likely to prevail in the city tomorrow.
Heat wave is considered as prevailing if the maximum temperature of a station reaches 40°C or more for plains and 30°C or more for hilly regions and the departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C. On the basis of actual temperature, it is considered heat wave when the mercury touches 45°C mark or goes beyond it. The health impact of the heat wave typically involved dehydration, cramps, exhaustion and/or heat stroke.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’