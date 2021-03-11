Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

PU students return to their hostels after attending classes amid scorching heat on Monday. Photo: Pradeep tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The UT Administration has issued a health advisory for people to stay safe during the prevailing heat wave conditions.

Signs and symptoms

Heat exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and sweating

Heat stroke: Body temperature of 40°C i.e. 104°F or more, along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potential fatal condition.

What to do

  • Avoid going out or working in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm
  • Drink sufficient water and frequently, even if not thirsty
  • Wear lightweight, light-hued, loose and porous clothes
  • Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high
  • Carry water while travelling
  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body
  • If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs
  • Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
  • If you feel like fainting or ill, see a doctor immediately
  • Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water, which help rehydrate the body
  • Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink

The maximum temperature in the city today soared to 41°C, which was three degrees above normal. On Saturday, the mercury had touched the record 43.6°C.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of rain or thundershowers tomorrow, when the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39°C.

The city is likely to witness a fall in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees in the next 24 hours and dusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km/h are likely to prevail in the city tomorrow.

Heat wave is considered as prevailing if the maximum temperature of a station reaches 40°C or more for plains and 30°C or more for hilly regions and the departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C. On the basis of actual temperature, it is considered heat wave when the mercury touches 45°C mark or goes beyond it. The health impact of the heat wave typically involved dehydration, cramps, exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

2
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

3
Punjab

With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed

4
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

5
Nation

'Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex': Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

6
Punjab

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

7
Himachal

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

8
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

9
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

10
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s graceful reply to trolls who called him 'buddha' drinking desi liquor till late night

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...

‘Security issues’, J&K bans unregistered teachers’ unions

'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions

KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Explain working in absence of 2nd member: HC to CAT

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner