Chandigarh: JE arrested in job scam

A junior engineer (JE) of the UT Administration was arrested today after his role cropped up in a cheating case involving a fraudulent contractor who duped around 450 people of Rs 4 crore.

The suspect, Manohar, was produced in court, which remanded him to one-day police custody.

The police said the JE from the horticulture wing was allegedly aware of the scam by Seemal, the mastermind. “He had parks in Dhanas and Maloya under him and would allow the people recruited by the accused to work there,” said a police official.

The police added that the JE also allegedly took favours from Seemal, who, along with his aide Rohit, who worked as a supervisor in the company, were arrested on May 21.

The victims were deceived with false promises of contractual job for maintenance of parks and were made to pay to get the job.

