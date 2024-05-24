Chandigarh: JE arrested in job scam

Chandigarh, May 23
A junior engineer (JE) of the UT Administration was arrested today after his role cropped up in a cheating case involving a fraudulent contractor who duped around 450 people of Rs 4 crore.
The suspect, Manohar, was produced in court, which remanded him to one-day police custody.
The police said the JE from the horticulture wing was allegedly aware of the scam by Seemal, the mastermind. “He had parks in Dhanas and Maloya under him and would allow the people recruited by the accused to work there,” said a police official.
The police added that the JE also allegedly took favours from Seemal, who, along with his aide Rohit, who worked as a supervisor in the company, were arrested on May 21.
The victims were deceived with false promises of contractual job for maintenance of parks and were made to pay to get the job.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...