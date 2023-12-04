 Chandigarh: Jewellery, foreign currency stolen : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
In brief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Rohit Khurana of Sector 35 has reported that two gold bangles, three pairs of earrings, one pair of diamond earrings and foreign currency were stolen from his house on Saturday. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Sec 44 resident duped of Rs 11L

Chandigarh: A Sector 44 resident, Vishal, has been duped of about Rs 11 lakh by a fraudster. He received a message on WhatsApp with the offer of work from home. He was given several tasks for which he was paid too. Later, the fraudster siphoned off his money. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Mohali: Power shutdown

Mohali: Power supply in New Sunny Enclave, Old Sunny Enclave colonies, Sectors 123, 124, and 125, villages Hussainpur, Manana, Jhampur, Jandpur, Thaska, Behlolpur, Tadauli, Raipur, Desumajra and Harlalpur, along with Jhampur colonies, will be affected on Monday from 10 am to 4 pm due to the shutdown of the 66 kV Sunny Enclave power grid for maintenance. TNS

Water supply to be affected

Mohali: The Executive Engineer of Public Health and Sanitation Division 2 said GMADA will carry out the necessary repair work on the water treatment plant and main line from December 4 to 7. Due to this, the drinking water supply in Phase 3B-2, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 would be affected. The supply of water will also be affected at Sector 48C, 70, 71 and Mataur. Supply during the morning and evening will be according to the availability of water, but there will be no supply in the afternoon. TNS

City’s Pawan 36th in ITF rankings

Chandigarh: Local tennis veteran player Pawan Kapoor achieved the 36th rank in the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) rankings. It is the first time that a player from this region has made it into the top 50. Kapoor recently won the singles and doubles titles in the Finland Masters World Tour and World Maters Tours at Jalandhar, Jhajhar and Indore. He is set to play in the forthcoming World Tennis Championships. TNS

Delhi FC win 2-1 in I-league match

Chandigarh: Delhi Football Club (a part of Mohali's Minerva Football Academy) secured a 2-1 victory in an action-packed I-league match against Churchill Brothers. Churchill Brothers' Martin Chavez netted the first goal in the 23rd minute, while Sergio cancelled the goal to make it 1-1 in the 47th minute. In the 70th minute, Ponif Vaz inadvertently scored an own goal, resulting in a 2-1 win for Delhi FC. TNS

Carrom teams announced

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association has selected local teams for the 28th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament (Men & Women) to be held under the aegis of All India Carrom Federation and hosted by Andhra Pradesh Carrom Association at Vishakhapatnam from December 10 to 13. A coaching-cum-practice camp has started at St Stephen's School, Sector 45. The squad: (Men) Mohammed Talib, Mohamed Hassan, Gopal Kakkar, and Paras Arora; (women) Tuba Sehar, Sanya Chadha, Vaidhavi Mamgain and Maryam. Sanjay Gupta and Anup Gupta are the managers.


