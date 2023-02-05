Chandigarh judokas bag overall third spot in Khelo India League

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

For the first time, the local judo team claimed overall third position of the Khelo India Women’s League National Ranking North Zone Championship 2022 by winning seven gold, one silver and four bronze.

The event was held at Kurukshetra University. Delhi claimed first position while Haryana remained second.

Navroop won two gold medals. In the sub-junior category, Divanshi Miglani claimed +57 kg gold, Mili Gunjiyal claimed -57kg silver and Chanranjot Kaur bagged -40 kg bronze medal. In the cadet event, Sapna won -40kg gold, while Navroop claimed -52kg gold. Aarti won -40kg bronze Mehak Singh won -52 kg gold in the junior category and Ishroop Narang bagged gold in the -78kg event. Saniya Rai claimed -63kg bronze.

In the senior category, Kamini Yadav won -48kg gold, while Navroop claimed -48kg gold. In the -48kg category, Angel Yadav claimed bronze.

All winning judokas were felicitated by NS Thakur, general secretary, Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh at the Sector 34 Sports Complex. The medal winners train under judo coach and former international player Vivek Thakur.