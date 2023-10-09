Chandigarh judokas end 8-year national medal drought

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

After a gap of eight years, Chandigarh judokas won medals in the Senior National Judo Championship.

Navroop won her first national medal to break the eight-year medal drought in the women’s section. She won silver in the -57kg category. In 2015, former Chandigarh judoka Ramneek Kaur had won a bronze in the championship. Navroop defeated opponents from Pondicherry, Punjab Police, Assam and Uttarakhand by knockout. She lost her final bout to her opponent from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of four judokas from the city — Prince (-60kg), Fardeen (-66kg), Saniya Rai (-57kg) and Navroop (-52kg) have qualified for the upcoming 37th National Games to be held in Goa. All judokas are from Sector 34 sports complex and trained by Coach Vivek Thakur.

Another judoka Ishroop Narang also won a silver in the -78kg event by defeating Kashish Dagar of Delhi, T Geetamani Devi of SSB, Shelly Mandal of the Uttarakhand police and Aswathy PR of Kerala. She lost her final bout to Indubala of Manipur. The local contingent claimed overall 7th position.