Chandigarh: Juvenile among 2 held for bid to break open ATM

Chandigarh, March 2
A 25-year-old youth and a juvenile have been apprehended by the UT police for allegedly trying to break open an ATM and steal cash from the locker of UCO Bank at 12 Wing Air Force Station.
A team, led by Inspector Ranjit Singh, SHO of the Sector 31 police station, nabbed the suspect, Monu Ram, a resident of Zirakpur, and a juvenile. The complainant, Kavita Rani, Branch Manager, had reported that unknown persons had tried to open the ATM and a safe inside the bank to steal cash.
The police said the suspects entered the bank after breaking a window on the intervening night of February 25 and 26. There was an amount of Rs15.42 lakh in the safe and Rs8.41 lakh in the ATM when the suspects attempted the theft.
The bank had provided the CCTV footage to the police, which was scrutinised. The police managed to zero down on the suspect, who used to frequently visit 12 Wing Air Force Station.
The suspect was arrested and his interrogation led to the apprehension of the juvenile. The juvenile has been sent to Juvenile Home. The police said the tools used to commit the crime had been recovered.
