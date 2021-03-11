Chandigarh: Kshatriya Mahasabha reiterates demand for quota in jobs on economic basis

Chandigarh, June 2
The All-India Kshatriya Mahasabha today celebrated the 482nd birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap here as Harmony Day and paid tributes to the legendary warrior.
On the occasion, the mahasabha passed three resolutions, including demand for reservation on economic basis. The Mahasabha has been demanding for a long time to abolish caste-based reservation in jobs and instead give reservation on economic basis. In support of the demand, the mahasabha had already taken out ‘rath yatras’ in 2010 and 2017 from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kanyakumari to Delhi. On the occasion, the mahasabha announced to start a ‘rath yatra’ from Jammu on August 9 in support of the demand for reservation on economic basis.
