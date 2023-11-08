Chandigarh lad Karandeep Kochhar finishes tied-5th in Asian Tour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar remained the best Indian performer during the China Open (Asian Tour) at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen.

While representing India, Kochhar claimed the tied-5th place by matching the winner’s final round score of 64. Second-round leader Eugenio Chacarra of Spain posted a final round 68 to finish alone in fourth place while England’s Steve Lewton also made an eagle two at the last for a 5-under par 67 to finish the event in tied fifth place with Kochhar.

Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut claimed the title with a commanding display of golf. The 24-year-old golfer recently played consistent rounds of 68-71-71-71 (for a total of 7-under) at the International Series Singapore to finish a credible tied-19th. He is currently ranked 58th in the Asian Tour Order of Merit with a total of 259.09 points.

