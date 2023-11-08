Chandigarh lad Karandeep Kochhar finishes tied-5th in Asian Tour

Chandigarh, November 7
Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar remained the best Indian performer during the China Open (Asian Tour) at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen.
While representing India, Kochhar claimed the tied-5th place by matching the winner’s final round score of 64. Second-round leader Eugenio Chacarra of Spain posted a final round 68 to finish alone in fourth place while England’s Steve Lewton also made an eagle two at the last for a 5-under par 67 to finish the event in tied fifth place with Kochhar.
Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut claimed the title with a commanding display of golf. The 24-year-old golfer recently played consistent rounds of 68-71-71-71 (for a total of 7-under) at the International Series Singapore to finish a credible tied-19th. He is currently ranked 58th in the Asian Tour Order of Merit with a total of 259.09 points.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...