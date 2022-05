Chandigarh lad Parmarth gets the better of fourth seed Vismay of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Chandigarh’s Parmarth Kaushik overpowered fourth seed Punjab’s Vismay Nair in straight sets to qualify for the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament today. Kaushik logged a (6-1, 6-0) win over his rival.

Meanwhile, top seed Yasharth Chaddha of UP defeated Haryana’s Tanishq Jood (6-2, 6-2). Another local contender Keshav Dangi overpowered eighth seed Lakshya Gupta by identical score of (6-2, 6-2) and third seed Anirudh Sangra outplayed Haryana’s Devvert Kadian (6-0, 6-1). Priyansh Solanki from Karnataka defeated Punjab’s Anant Gupta (6-4, 6-4), while seventh seed Sankalp Satyan Nair defeated Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1).

Sixth seed Manipur’s Bhicky Sagolshem defeated Punjab’s Param Sidana (6-0, 6-1) and second seed Arnav Bishnoi blanked Chandigarh’s Abhinav Sangra (6-1, 6-1). In the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals match, top seed Riya Kaushik easily defeated Khushi Dangi (6-0, 6-2). Snigdha Pandey ousted Samaira Sidhu (6-0, 6-1) and Haryana’s Vanya Arora defeated Punjab’s Kritika Sharma without conceding game (6-0, 6-0).

Haryana’s Yana Gupta struggled a bit before logging (6-4, 7-6(2)) win over Mannat Awasthi and third seed Punjab’s Mehakpreet Kaur defeated Tanisqa Yadav (6-3, 6-2). Second seed Radha Sadhra outplayed Paavni Panwar (6-0, 6-1).

In the boys’ U-18 doubles quarterfinals, the top seed pair of Yashart Chaddha and Sagolshem Bhicky outplayed Abhinav Sangra and Love Pahal (6-3, 6-1). Lakshya Gupta and Keshav Dangi blanked Ayush Singh and Dilshan Singh (6-2, 6-1), while Devvert Singh Kadian and Priyansh Solanki teamed up to defeat Ahsaas Bansal and Shailendra Misra (6-0, 6-0). Anirudh Sangra and Arnav Bishnoi defeated Parmarth Kaushik and Devansh Parajuli (7-6(1), 6-2).