Chandigarh lad to represent India in golf tourney

Chandigarh, March 9

Arjun Singh Bhatia, a Class 12 student of St Kabir Public School, here, has been selected by the Indian Golf Union to represent the country in the 36th Bangladesh Open Golf Championship being held in Dhaka from March 8 to 11. Bhatia, a city lad, is the current merit list leader of the IGU Junior Boys’ A Category. In the past one year, he has won the IGU Delhi NCR Cup and the IGU Western India Junior Boys Championship. He also finished 2nd at the All-India Junior Boys Championship. In all, he has a total of seven podium finishes in 2022 on the IGU circuit.

