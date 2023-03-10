Chandigarh lad to represent India in golf tourney

Chandigarh, March 9
Arjun Singh Bhatia, a Class 12 student of St Kabir Public School, here, has been selected by the Indian Golf Union to represent the country in the 36th Bangladesh Open Golf Championship being held in Dhaka from March 8 to 11. Bhatia, a city lad, is the current merit list leader of the IGU Junior Boys’ A Category. In the past one year, he has won the IGU Delhi NCR Cup and the IGU Western India Junior Boys Championship. He also finished 2nd at the All-India Junior Boys Championship. In all, he has a total of seven podium finishes in 2022 on the IGU circuit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...