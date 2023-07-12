Chandigarh lad to represent north zone team in Deodhar Trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

Chandigarh pacer Sandeep Sharma will be representing the north zone team in the Deodhar Trophy, which would be held in Puducherry.

In a meeting of the North Zone Selection Committee in New Delhi, the team for the cricket tournament — which would kick off on July 24 and conclude August 3 — was finalised. The team will be helmed by Nitish Rana of Delhi while one-time cricketer Ajay Ratra will be coaching the team. Chandigarh’s team captain Manan Vohra and Arsalan Khan have been kept on standby. Sharma has represented the Indian team in the 2010 and 2012 under-19 World Cups. Apart from the Kings XI, he has also played for the Hyderabad Sunrisers and the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

#Cricket