 Chandigarh lad Yuvraj emerges golf champ : The Tribune India

Chandigarh lad Yuvraj emerges golf champ

Chandigarh lad Yuvraj emerges golf champ

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (fourth from left) receives the prize money after winning the championship.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

Chandigarh lad Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority with a resounding seven-shot win at the Rs 40-lakh J&K Open 2022 at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Other results

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (70-68-70-74) secured the runner-up spot at six-under 282 after firing a 74 in round four. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (67) bagged the third place at three-under 285.

Yuvraj (69-70-65-71), overnight leader by four shots, shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament and claim his fourth career win and third title this season. Yuvraj, who bagged the winner’s cheque worth Rs 6 lakh, consolidated himself in the second position on the PGTI Order of Merit.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (70-68-70-74) secured the runner-up spot at six-under 282 after firing a 74 in round four. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (67) bagged the third place at three-under 285.

Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar shot the day’s best score of 66 to clinch 11th place at two-over 290.

Among the prominent names, Rashid Khan was tied 21st at six-over 294, 2021 champion Honey Baisoya was tied 25th at seven-over 295 and Olympian Udayan Mane was tied 28th at eight-over 296.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, who had shot the tournament’s best score of 65 earlier in round three, continued his domination in round four to ease to a comfortable win at the PGTI’s first-ever event staged at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC).

Sandhu made two birdies and bogeys each on the first nine holes, but still managed to stretch his lead to five shots as nearest rival Khalin Joshi was one-over at the turn. Yuvraj birdied both par-5s, first and eighth, on the front-nine.

On the back nine, Sandhu pushed ahead further sinking birdie putts from a range of six to nine feet on the 11th and 13th and saving a par with a great shot from 100 yards after incurring a penalty on the 12th. Yuvraj dropped a bogey on the 17th but cruised to the finish line with a mammoth seven-shot margin as other nearest contender Khalin played one-over on the back nine.

Yuvraj said: “My father gave me a surprise this morning by arriving in Jammu. Seeing him at the golf course before my round helped me relax. I then just wanted to follow the yardage book, keep it in play and find fairways and greens. I managed to do that well today”.

“The nine-feet birdie conversion on the 13th was the point when I thought I had the match in the bag. The highlight of the week for me was my good course management with my caddie Sonu contributing a lot to it. You have to be 100 per cent committed on this course and that’s what I did for most part of the week. I realised when I went to Indonesia to play on the ADT, I felt a little void because my regular caddie Sonu wasn’t there. He’s not just my caddie but like a younger brother to me. He has played a big part in my performance this week,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested, brought to Chandigarh

3
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

4
Nation

German Shepherd bites Zomato delivery man's private parts as he walks out of lift in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

6
Punjab

Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked on his complaint

7
Brand Connect

Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies Reviews Shark Tank Warning Exposed Scam?

8
Nation

Chennai bride calls lover to stop her wedding; know what happens next

9
Chandigarh

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

G’gram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

MHA shifts case to SFIO

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Row as Rahul meets 'hate speech' priest

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra


Cities

View All

No takers for civic body’s parking lots in Amritsar

No takers for civic body's parking lots in Amritsar

Delhi girl raped by doctor in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 Roadways ex-inspectors held for corruption

Despite ban, single-use plastic still available in Amritsar

Govt to begin paddy purchase from Oct 1

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

Crackdown on illegal structures at villages

No tender for sole GMSH chemist shop after 1992

21 councillors leave for Indore, Nagpur

23 test positive in Chandigarh

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Will regularise staff in states where AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Robbers steal Rs 8.77L from ATM

1 held with 25 bottles of liquor

Two booked for illegal mining in Kapurthala

Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Civic body officials under scanner

Civic body officials under scanner

Corruption charge: Employee of Primary Health Centre shifted

4th suspect held in Kalka robbery case

Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Doctor felicitated at state-level event