Chandigarh lads hope to win Subroto Cup final today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Last edition’s runner-up Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, (represented by Chandigarh Football Academy lads) and first-time finalists Amenity Public School, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), will be up against each other during the final of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament.

The 62nd edition will witness the event at Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium in the presence of Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, and Anju Bobby George, the first Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championships.

The team, which consists of players from the Chandigarh Football Academy, will look to win the title for the first time. Goalkeeper Rohit and midfielder Bobby Singh are part of the Indian U-17 setup.

“We are confident for the final tomorrow. The players are motivated to win the title this time which eluded us in the last edition. The opposition is good and we are expecting a 50-50 match,” said Coach Sandeep Singh.

