Chandigarh lads pile up 466 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Centuries by Balraj Singh (176) and Riyan Singh (130) helped Chandigarh post a mammoth total of 466 runs against Haryanam in the Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament in Cuttack. Chandigarh skipper Ritik Sandhu declared the innings at 466/7.

Haryana had scored 37 runs without losing a wicket at the draw of the stumps.