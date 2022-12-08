Chandigarh lads pile up 466 runs

Chandigarh, December 7
Centuries by Balraj Singh (176) and Riyan Singh (130) helped Chandigarh post a mammoth total of 466 runs against Haryanam in the Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament in Cuttack. Chandigarh skipper Ritik Sandhu declared the innings at 466/7.
Haryana had scored 37 runs without losing a wicket at the draw of the stumps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1
BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4