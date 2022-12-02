Chandigarh lads score 211 runs in first innings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

A fine 89-run contribution by Balraj Singh helped Chandigarh to recover after a shaky start against Himachal Pradesh in a Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) match at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Balraj posted 89 off 189 balls to help Chandigarh achieve 211 runs in the first innings. The side was trembling at 94/7 at one stage. Balraj was also involved in an important 65-run partnership with Vardaan Sharma (34 off 76 balls).

Gagandeep Singh and Yuvraj contributed 20 runs each in the team’s innings. Ansh Dhiman picked three wickets for the bowling side, while Kshitij Thakur, Akshay Vashisht and Naunihaal claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Himachal Pradesh scored 66 without losing any wicket at the draw of stumps. Vastav Garg (36) and Agrim Chambial (27) remained unbeaten.