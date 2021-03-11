Chandigarh lads thrash Madhya Pradesh in sub-junior national hockey championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 6-1 in their opening encounter of the 12th Hockey India Subjunior Men National Championship 2022 in Goa.

Komalpreet Singh (6th, 23rd) struck a brace, while Sharandeep Singh (27th), Fateh Singh (31st), Gurpreet Singh (43rd) and captain Gurjeet Singh (51st) scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh. Captain Raja Bhaiya Kori (48th) scored the lone goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Hockey Punjab registered a monumental 25-0 win over Le Puducherry Hockey. Manpreet Singh (6th, 25th , 29th , 36th , 37th , 38th , 55th ) fired as many as seven goals and Prabhdeep Singh (14th , 15th , 30th , 34th , 35th ) struck five goals. Besides, Prabhjot Singh (4th , 5th ), Karan Singh (18th , 31st), Japnit Singh (20th , 33rd), Lovenoor Singh (23rd, 24th ) and Pritpal Singh (47th ,60th ) scored a brace each, while Rohan Bhusan (41st), Bulandbir Singh (44th ) and captain Manmeet Singh Rai (55th ) found the net once for Hockey Punjab. In the second Pool H match, Hockey Maharashtra rode on goals from Swayam Sanju Gangurde (13th), Cristiano Paul Correia (32nd) and Captain Pradeep Reddy (42nd) to register a come-from-behind win after Assam took the lead twice through Sadique Ahmed (5th) and Ritik Patir (24th).

Delhi Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a 1-1 stalemate. Afridi gave Delhi Hockey lead in the 10th minute but the scores were levelled by Anand Kumar in the 49th minute for Goans Hockey. Later in the day, Manipur Hockey outplayed Hockey Himachal 12-4. Sorokhaibam Sanson Singh (15th , 15th , 38th , 53rd) slammed four goals, Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (21st, 49th ), Sorenshangbam Boris Meitei (51st, 52nd) each struck a brace, while Kshetrimayum Borish Singh (20th ), Dilip Konthoujam (32nd), Lisham Max Singh (37th ), Shanglakpam Bidyacharan Sharma (40th ) scored a goal each for the winners. Hockey Himachal goals were scored by Tanish Kumar (6th, 17th), captain Harsh (44th) and Satwinder Singh (48th).

Goal scorers

