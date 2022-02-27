Chandigarh lads trail by 115 runs in Ranji Trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Trailing by 349 runs, Chandigarh lads were off to a solid start as openers Arslan Khan and Harnoor Singh Pannu raised a 164-run partnership against Baroda on the third day of the Ranji Trophy tie at Bhubaneswar.

Debutant Pannu (86 off 151 balls, studded with 13 fours and a six) and Khan (72 off 95 balls, including 11 boundaries) helped Chandigarh to stable the innings. At the draw of stumps, Chandigarh had amassed 236/2 with unbeaten Manan Vohra (38) and Amrit Lal Lubana (19).

Earlier, Baroda, while resuming their overnight score of 398/7, lost their first wicket of the day as Vishnu Solanki (104) fell prey to Jagjit Singh Sandhu. Thereafter, Baroda’s tailenders Atit Sheth and Bharvag Bhatt troubled Chandigarh bowlers as they raised a 116-run partnership off 136 balls for the 9th wicket. Atit Sheth (59) was dismissed by Gurinder Singh, while Sandhu accounted for Bhatt (75). The lads helped Baroda achieve a massive total of 517 runs. Sandhu (5/117), Gurinder (3/114) and Raj Angad Bawa (1/66) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side.

Punjab enforce follow-on, Haryana trail by 13 runs

Punjab lads, meanwhile, put Haryana to follow-on, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.