Chandigarh lads win Gatka Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The boys’ team of Chandigarh won the 1st Federation Gatka Cup organised by the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI). Punjab team won the trophy in the girls’ event. Maharashtra won the fair play award, while Jharkhand won the best improved team.

Haryana’s Arjmeet Kaur won the best women player award, while Chandigarh’s Yashpreet Singh received the best player award. Teams from 13 states participated in this two-day national tournament.

In the girls’ Gatka Soti (individual) final competition, Paramjit Kaur of Haryana won the gold medal, followed by Kajal of Jharkhand at the second position. Kirandeep Kaur of Punjab and Mehak of Madhya Pradesh claimed joint third position.

In the boys’ Gatka Soti (individual), Gursagar Singh of Punjab won the gold medal and Chandigarh’s Jeevanjot Singh won silver. Arshdeep Singh of Chhattisgarh and Jaideep Singh of Uttarakhand won the joint third position.

In the girls’ Farrie-Soti (team) event, Punjab’s Harmeet Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur and Sumandeep Kaur won gold medals. Haryana’s Kanchanpreet Kaur, Tamanna and Himanshi won silver medals. In the same event, Simranjit Kaur, Manjot Kaur and Paramjit Kaur of Jammu and Kashmir, and Sukhum Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Ishineet Kaur of Delhi claimed bronze medals.

In the boys’ Farrie-Soti (team) event, Chandigarh’s Sarabjit Singh, Yashpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh won gold medals. Bihar’s Rishu Raj, Vishal Singh and Ankush Kumar won silver medals, while Punjab’s Viru Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Anmoldeep Singh and Chhattisgarh’s Mandeep Singh, Rajveer Singh and Dipanshu Yadav jointly won bronze medals.