Chandigarh: Laptop, papers stolen from car

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a laptop and some documents, including a passport, from a car parked near the vegetable market in Sector 29 on May 16. Complainant Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kharar, claimed the suspect broke the windowpane to commit the crime. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
Bizman duped of Rs 3 lakh
Chandigarh: A businessman has been duped of Rs 3 lakh. Complainant Yash Mehta of Sector 34 alleged Manoj Chaurasiya and other officials of Miracle Technology, Jaipur, cheated him regarding shipping of a consignment of computer parts. A case of cheating has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS
Man nabbed for snatching chain
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for snatching a gold chain from a woman. He was nabbed within eight hours after the crime. Draupadi (62) reported that while she was present in her shop at Phase I, Ram Darbar, a man asked her for toothpaste. As she turned back, the suspect, Ankur, alias Chotu (28), a resident of the same area, snatched her gold chain and fled the spot. The Sector 31 police nabbed him and recovered the chain from his possession.
