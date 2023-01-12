Chandigarh lawyer Major Navdeep Singh appointed to panel on military justice

Chandigarh, January 11
Chandigarh-based lawyer Maj Navdeep Singh has been appointed to the Military Justice Advisory Committee constituted by the Commonwealth in December 2022, which comprises five global experts on military law.
The committee, under the aegis of the Office of Civil and Criminal Justice Reform in the Commonwealth Secretariat, will deal with requests from member countries for assisting them in military justice reforms and other related legislative transformation.
The Commonwealth is an international body of 56 nations that promotes democracy, good governance, peace and the rule of law. It is also considering working upon model military justice principles.
Navdeep was earlier a member of the High Level Committee of Experts constituted by the Defence Minister in 2015 to reduce litigation related to service issue of defence personnel, and has authored several books on military law and regulations.
He was also a member of the ‘Yale Draft’ that was compiled after a global conference at Yale Law School in 2018 to promote independence, competence and impartiality in military justice processes. He is an International Fellow at the National Institute of Military Justice, Washington DC.
The other members of the committee include Judge Alan Large, head of the service judiciary of the United Kingdom, Prof Eugene Fidell from Yale Law School and president emeritus of the National Institute of Military Justice, Washington DC, Chief Judge Kevin Riordan, Judge Advocate General of New Zealand, and Dr Michelle Nel, Vice Dean, Faculty of Military Science of the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa.
