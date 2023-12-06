Chandigarh lawyer part of Commonwealth team on army law reforms

Chandigarh, December 5
A Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer, Maj Navdeep Singh, is among two Indian experts who are part of the team that framed Commonwealth Military Justice Principles, which were released at Stellenbosch in South Africa today. The principles enunciated the basic minimum requirements for military justice as followed by most democracies for their judicial and legal systems.
He was also a member of a panel formed by the Defence Minister to reduce litigation and strengthen the grievance redressal system.
