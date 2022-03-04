Chandigarh: Lawyers boycott Judge over 'misbehaviour'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Members of the District Bar Association have decided to boycott the court of an Additional District Judge (ADJ) over alleged misbehaviour with advocates.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Toni, president of the association, said the decision was taken in the general House meeting today.

A notice issued by the executive committee of the DBA after the meeting read, “…the Judge has misbehaved with a number of lawyers appearing in his court room which is not tolerable at all. All members (of the association) are requested not to appear in the court of ADJ”. Advocates led by Toni have also assembled in the court of the Judge and raised slogans expressing solidarity with the lawyers.