Chandigarh: Lawyers boycott Judge over 'misbehaviour'

Chandigarh, March 3
Members of the District Bar Association have decided to boycott the court of an Additional District Judge (ADJ) over alleged misbehaviour with advocates.
Advocate Sunil Kumar Toni, president of the association, said the decision was taken in the general House meeting today.
A notice issued by the executive committee of the DBA after the meeting read, “…the Judge has misbehaved with a number of lawyers appearing in his court room which is not tolerable at all. All members (of the association) are requested not to appear in the court of ADJ”. Advocates led by Toni have also assembled in the court of the Judge and raised slogans expressing solidarity with the lawyers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...