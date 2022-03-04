Chandigarh: Lawyers boycott Judge over 'misbehaviour'

Chandigarh: Lawyers boycott Judge over 'misbehaviour'

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Members of the District Bar Association have decided to boycott the court of an Additional District Judge (ADJ) over alleged misbehaviour with advocates.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Toni, president of the association, said the decision was taken in the general House meeting today.

A notice issued by the executive committee of the DBA after the meeting read, “…the Judge has misbehaved with a number of lawyers appearing in his court room which is not tolerable at all. All members (of the association) are requested not to appear in the court of ADJ”. Advocates led by Toni have also assembled in the court of the Judge and raised slogans expressing solidarity with the lawyers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

President Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India under CAATSA, US official on Russian S-400

2
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

4
Nation

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

5
Nation

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

6
Entertainment

When Annu Kapoor said Priyanka Chopra refused to do ‘intimate scenes with him as he is not good looking’

7
World

Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

8
Business

SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions

9
Nation

Joe Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

10
Trending

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan first look posters out; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares on Insta, fans react, `The queen is back’

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians

Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...

UKRAINE CRISIS:

US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders

'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet

Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...

Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home so far: Govt

Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt

150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...

Cities

View All

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Man held for killing 5-mth-old daughter

Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Congress counts on 'Majha brigade'

Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Farmers protest delay in aid

Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

UKRAINE CRISIS: Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

UKRAINE CRISIS: Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

Decks cleared for new technology to process Chandigarh's waste

Chandigarh: Accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Comprehensive mobility plan for tricity on track

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Finally, they satiate hunger with noodles after three long days

Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

311 recruits pass out as constables

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth ~ 1.39L

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39L

2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Ex-govt employee alleges Rs20L fraud by bank staff

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff