Chandigarh: Lawyers want Kashmiri migrants rehabilitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Lawyers for Human Rights International, Chandigarh, has asked the Central Government and the UT Administration to take effective steps to ensure that the Kashmiri migrants, wherever settled, are given due respect and dignity to be able to live and earn their livelihood through legal means.

According to a letter released by human rights organisation, the UT Administration had framed rules as well as taken policy decision to provide booths and housing to them on market price and many families had been able to get the facilities from the Chandigarh Administration from time to time.

“Nineteen migrant families have till now not been allotted any flat by the Chandigarh Housing Board. Even though the board confirms that they have the list of 48 families and out of those, 19 Kashmiri migrants are eligible, the UT Administration, in spite of several letters written by the CHB, has failed to frame a scheme for these Kashmiri migrants or allot a land for the same till date,” read the letter.