Chandigarh lifts curbs on gatherings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

With a sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, the UT Administration has withdrawn the restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and outdoor, from March 18.

Meanwhile, a request has been made to the Administration on the status of masks while travelling by a car in Chandigarh. In a letter to UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Ajay Jagga, member, Rogi Kalyan Samiti, UT, said: “It has been observed that the police are stopping cars for issuing challans if people sitting in vehicles are not wearing masks or even if one of the passengers is without mask. It is requested to issue a clarification as to whether it is mandatory for all to wear masks in the car (may be all are family members), so that people can follow the same strictly.” — TNS