Chandigarh lifts more Covid curbs; administrator urges people not to lower gaurd

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has decided to lift more of the restrictions in the City given the decline in Covid 19 cases.

Presiding over the Covid war room meeting with senior officials of Chandigarh Administration , he urged residents to "be vigilant and not to lower the guard".

The OPD timings of PGIMER have been increased which were earlier opened only for one hour.

With steady decline in Covid 19 cases, the administrator has directed the closure of Mini Covid Care centres for now. These Covid Care centres were opened for the patients who did not have at home sufficient space/resources for treatment/quarantine.

Mohali has 436 active cases, Panchkula has 126 active cases while UT, Chandigarh has 435 active cases.