Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

The tricity witnessed a pleasant weather today with 27.9 mm rainfall being recorded in 24 hours. According to the city Weather Department, 24.1mm rainfall was recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm and 3.8mm rainfall after that.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue as the department has issued a light rain forecast till June 1. Rain, accompanied by lightning and winds with 40-50 kmph speed, is likely.

The rain brought down the day temperature to 35.8°C, which is four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8°C, two degrees less than normal.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is expected to further come down, while the minimum temperature is not likely to see a major shift.