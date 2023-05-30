Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

Chandigarh, May 29
The tricity witnessed a pleasant weather today with 27.9 mm rainfall being recorded in 24 hours. According to the city Weather Department, 24.1mm rainfall was recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm and 3.8mm rainfall after that.
Similar weather conditions are expected to continue as the department has issued a light rain forecast till June 1. Rain, accompanied by lightning and winds with 40-50 kmph speed, is likely.
The rain brought down the day temperature to 35.8°C, which is four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8°C, two degrees less than normal.
Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is expected to further come down, while the minimum temperature is not likely to see a major shift.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai